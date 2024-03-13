Trump claims "Father of Vaccine" & supporters go off on him!

Last week during Biden's SOTU address- Trump wrote a post on his Truth Social- which is like twitter to him- and he actually was stupid enough to claim to be the "Father of the vaccine".
Well- he ticked off his supporters so much-nearly 6,000 comments were negative toward him from his own base and best supporters. I read the comments live and get into a few other of his posts in this video. March 12, 2024
