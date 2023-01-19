Create New Account
THE EKG AND THE FAA
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


January 18, 2023


The airlines are trying to avoid trillions of dollars in lawsuits coming when pilots figure out they have been duped into cardiac damage and the FAA is trying to assist in the coverup by loosening the cut off for cardiac damage in medical clearance for aviation. Dr. Jane explains in an exclusive tutorial, how the EKG test plays into these crimes; and our team will be at the Reawaken Tour in Nashville this week. Clay Clark stops by and the show wraps with Wednesday’s “Ask Dr. Jane” on shedding and detox. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v266h0s-live-7pm-the-ekg-and-the-faa.html


