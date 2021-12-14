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[Published Dec 14, 2021] CuttingEdge: Dirty Little Secrets - Watcher Science (Earned A 2nd YT Strike!)
CuttingEdge
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40 views • December 17, 2021
CuttingEdge: Dirty Little Secrets - Watcher Science (12/14/2021 8AM EST)
The transformation of the human condition through technology that promises to enhance human intellect and physiology spoken of by our scriptures is upon us and the deception to cover it up is profound and telling.

CuttingEdge YT Channel please go over and subscribe. Will help keep the channel moving slowly forward as we wait out our send strike.
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healthvaccinescurrent eventsnewspoliticsgovernmentmedicinednarna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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