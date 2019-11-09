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Government Admits They Have Directed Energy Weapons
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273 views • November 09, 2019
Directed Energy Weapons do the very same kind of DAMAGE we've seen in the California Fires. The melted cars, selected homes saved while others around it turns to powder. Trees and landscape shrubs untouched a few feet from totally destroyed buildings and melted metal...and plastic picket fences still standing and undamaged.
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