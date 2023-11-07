REVEALED! Hamas not hiding ammunition at Al-Azhar University Gaza

The bombing on Al-Azhar University in Gaza Strip,under the pretext of being a Hamas weapons and ammunition warehouse was a false statement from Israel. Analysis proved that the secondary explosion occurred as a result of attacks by 2 fighter jets with 3 consecutive bombings.
