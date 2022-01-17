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Established in the Word
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0 view • January 17, 2022
I mentioned last week to use the word of God in setting your goals for this new year.
Adding on to that, establish the word as your foundation all aspects of your life.
Once you've watched this video, share it with one other person.
Adding on to that, establish the word as your foundation all aspects of your life.
Once you've watched this video, share it with one other person.
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