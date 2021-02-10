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5G CAUSES COVID-19 SAYS MARCONI UNIVERSITY, ROME ITALY
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162 views • February 10, 2021
5G CAUSES COVID-19 SAYS MARCONI UNIVERSITY, ROME ITALY
THE PUBMED LINK WITH MORE PAPERS ABOUT 5G LINKED TO COVID19 ARE ALL RETRACTED , CHECK IT OUT , Here is the pubmed link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/
THE PUBMED LINK WITH MORE PAPERS ABOUT 5G LINKED TO COVID19 ARE ALL RETRACTED , CHECK IT OUT , Here is the pubmed link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/
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