Sen John Kennedy: Biden’s War on Household Appliances Is A Moron-a-Thon
Sen John Kennedy: “It’s a moron-a-thon and it is just further evidence that crazy never takes a day off in Washington D.C. when President Biden is in charge.”
https://rumble.com/v2swb24-sen-john-kennedy-bidens-war-on-household-appliances-is-a-moron-a-thon.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.