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How Vaccine Makers Caused The Opioid Crisis
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260 views • March 17, 2021
I am sharing Russell Brand. I am afraid this video will get censored due to its message.
As Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is authorised by the FDA, today's video looks at the company's part in creating the biggest drug epidemic in American history leading to nearly as many deaths as have been lost to Covid.
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including #JonathanHaidt, #JordanPeterson, #Naomi Klein, #KehindeAndrews, #AdamCurtis and #VandanaShiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
As Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is authorised by the FDA, today's video looks at the company's part in creating the biggest drug epidemic in American history leading to nearly as many deaths as have been lost to Covid.
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including #JonathanHaidt, #JordanPeterson, #Naomi Klein, #KehindeAndrews, #AdamCurtis and #VandanaShiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
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