© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956)
Earth vs. the Flying Saucers a.k.a. Invasion of the Flying Saucers and Flying Saucers from Outer Space is a 1956 American science fiction film from Columbia Pictures. It was produced by Charles H. Schneer, directed by Fred F. Sears, and stars Hugh Marlowe and Joan Taylor.[