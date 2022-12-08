The Hidden Lies of Inflation & the Stock Market

Dec 8, 2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD12082022&month=2022-12 or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN8042022 For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 What will it take for everyone to realize that we are living through the greatest Ponzi scheme in the history of money? From the moment the Fed was born. Inflation has been silently robbing you of your wealth. And especially once the backing of gold was gone. But it's not so silent anymore, is it? Have you checked your food and living expenses lately? What most people don't realize is that historically, when a currency is about to completely collapse, it is matched with both record levels of inflation and the illusion of a stock market going up. This will be the next historic transfer of wealth, and those who hold gold will be the few who maintain privacy and control over their wealth. Pay attention closely because this video will show you the clear process which is about to unfold. And exactly what you can do about it. While you still have time coming up. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

1:54 QE Colossal Mistake

3:55 Beware of a Rising Stock Market

5:02 An Overnight Reset

7:23 Purchasing Power

9:10 Zimbabwe

12:30 Turkey's Inflation

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog



