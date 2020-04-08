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"The Last Days"--From Jesus Himself
Teachings of Jesus
Teachings of Jesus
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194 views • April 08, 2020
What did Jesus say about the end times (the last days)? He talked about global wars, natural disasters, great signs in the skies, false prophets, lying signs and wonders, religious deception, the great tribulation, and the rapture of the Church (which takes place at the same time as the return of Christ). Doomsday predictions often focus on just one or two of these things, but this video will give you a more grand overview of everything that Jesus said about the end time signs.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Images:
Assorted bY Waiting For the Word (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Cristianos asiaticos orando en las afueras BY Maltz Evans (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Noah and Family BY Moody Publishers/FreeBibleimages.org

Images of parable of virgins BY Good News Productions International and College Press Publishing.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

Foolish Virgins BY Stephencdickson
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Video:
Atardecer Plateado (Silver Sunset) BY danstevers.com
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Animation of person before Jesus, BY Fullofeyes.com

Music:
-Not going down without a fight
BY Miguel Johnson
soundcloud.com/migueljohnsonm
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

-Realness
BY Kai Engel
freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...

-Crossing the Universe
BY Esther Garcia
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
biblegodheavenlovechristhelljesuschristianlighttruthchurchfaithscripturetribulationholyantichristlordafterlifelambhopeendtimesmarkofthebeastjesuschristfollowthelamb
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy