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"WE HAVE AN ADULTERATED DRUG" - Analysis of COVID-19 Injection contents reveals graphene and other undeclared substances
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1475 views • February 23, 2022
Graphene compounds found in Moderna, Pfizer and Astrazeneca vials of injection fluids
Dr. Rob Verkerk summarises the preliminary findings of an EbMCsquared CIC commissioned independent analysis of three types of COVID-19 vaccines.
The study investigation was prompted by reports and concerns from scientists around the world suggesting that vials of COVID-19 vaccines may be contaminated with items that are not on the declared list of components.
EbMCsquared is the U.K.-registered community interest group that helps manage World Council for Health initiatives and campaigns. EbMCsquared’s mission is to advance health and well-being for the benefit of humankind.
About the World Council for Health
The World Council for Health is a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge and sense-making through science and shared wisdom.
It is entirely publicly funded which enables them to continue to make the best health decisions for the people, free from conflicts of interest and pharmaceutical industry ties.
Find out more about the World Council for Health here...
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
Dr. Rob Verkerk summarises the preliminary findings of an EbMCsquared CIC commissioned independent analysis of three types of COVID-19 vaccines.
The study investigation was prompted by reports and concerns from scientists around the world suggesting that vials of COVID-19 vaccines may be contaminated with items that are not on the declared list of components.
EbMCsquared is the U.K.-registered community interest group that helps manage World Council for Health initiatives and campaigns. EbMCsquared’s mission is to advance health and well-being for the benefit of humankind.
About the World Council for Health
The World Council for Health is a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge and sense-making through science and shared wisdom.
It is entirely publicly funded which enables them to continue to make the best health decisions for the people, free from conflicts of interest and pharmaceutical industry ties.
Find out more about the World Council for Health here...
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
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