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Freedom Convoy Ottawa Feb 19 2022
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80 views • February 20, 2022
👊🏻 🇨🇦️
Ottawa Feb 19th 2022..... with shots from the protest all taken in the last few days. See some things main stream Media is NOT telling you. Examples of clips from Freedom Warriors who are in Ottawa and engaged in Peace Protest all acting with compassion and lawful conduct.
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
#Shop3 (Days of the Calendar) Mass Non-Compliance made simple.
🐝..If it has not began in your town, just maybe... it's up to You.❤️
https://rumble.com/vk5gmy--mass-non-compliance.html
» » » WTF Now - https://rumble.com/vlxhij-wtf-now.html
» » » Hold D'Forkin Line - https://rumble.com/vol4ut--dforkin-line.html
» » » Watch The Water - https://rumble.com/vfxa0j--watch-the-water-i-think-this-is-what-it-means..html
» » » Preaching To The Chior - https://rumble.com/vkjsta-preaching-to-the-choir-.html
» » » Moon Talk - "Message Of Compassion" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKcajLmkrkk
» » » Does the virus exist? Here is a Gig of documentation proving virus was never isolated.
Zip file contains 2 folders - one documentation the other videos
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie:
www.bit.ly/awcevidence
🔊 NOTICE Video 1 of 4
#SaveTheChildren PLUS get back #FreedomOfSpeech 🎯
Men and woman who want to put a stop to human trafficking while at the same time take HUGE steps that will put mainstream narrative back into our control... this series of 4 videos is a must to make the time to study in depth. The videos outline deliberate steps to take action.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy. https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
https://ugetube.com/watch/video-two-of-series-we-control-the-narrative-in-print-media_O8WByWpF8XRgqvO.html
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
#AwakenTheLions ⏰ #SaveTheChildren
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like and share, and join my channels today.
Ottawa Feb 19th 2022..... with shots from the protest all taken in the last few days. See some things main stream Media is NOT telling you. Examples of clips from Freedom Warriors who are in Ottawa and engaged in Peace Protest all acting with compassion and lawful conduct.
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
#Shop3 (Days of the Calendar) Mass Non-Compliance made simple.
🐝..If it has not began in your town, just maybe... it's up to You.❤️
https://rumble.com/vk5gmy--mass-non-compliance.html
» » » WTF Now - https://rumble.com/vlxhij-wtf-now.html
» » » Hold D'Forkin Line - https://rumble.com/vol4ut--dforkin-line.html
» » » Watch The Water - https://rumble.com/vfxa0j--watch-the-water-i-think-this-is-what-it-means..html
» » » Preaching To The Chior - https://rumble.com/vkjsta-preaching-to-the-choir-.html
» » » Moon Talk - "Message Of Compassion" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKcajLmkrkk
» » » Does the virus exist? Here is a Gig of documentation proving virus was never isolated.
Zip file contains 2 folders - one documentation the other videos
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie:
www.bit.ly/awcevidence
🔊 NOTICE Video 1 of 4
#SaveTheChildren PLUS get back #FreedomOfSpeech 🎯
Men and woman who want to put a stop to human trafficking while at the same time take HUGE steps that will put mainstream narrative back into our control... this series of 4 videos is a must to make the time to study in depth. The videos outline deliberate steps to take action.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy. https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
https://ugetube.com/watch/video-two-of-series-we-control-the-narrative-in-print-media_O8WByWpF8XRgqvO.html
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
#AwakenTheLions ⏰ #SaveTheChildren
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like and share, and join my channels today.
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