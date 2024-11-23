MILWAUKEE FAMILY CATCHES THE MEN WHO KIDNAPPED A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL❗ FULL FOOTAGE❗

Update to the The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find missing 13-year-old Kiara Golden-Woods. She was last seen near 67th and Keefe around noon on Monday, Nov. 18.









