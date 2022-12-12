Amyloidosis, Cancer, 3 different kinds of chemo
“No one is completely sure what is causing Bill's problems, but the hypothesis is that he has small nerve damage due to his body's autoimmune response to the COVID vaccine.”
https://t.me/covidbc/7529
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.