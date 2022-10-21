Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party Is The Culprit Of The U.S.-China Relations

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https://gnews.org/articles/481197
Summary：On Oct. 18th, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted the third episode of a series video named “a message to the Chinese People”, where he noted the U.S.-China relationship has a much longer history than the CCP itself, which is the ultimate cause of the deterioration of bilateral relations.