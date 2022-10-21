Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party Is The Culprit Of The U.S.-China Relations

https://gnews.org/articles/481197
Summary：On Oct. 18th, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted the third episode of a series video named “a message to the Chinese People”, where he noted the U.S.-China relationship has a much longer history than the CCP itself, which is the ultimate cause of the deterioration of bilateral relations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.