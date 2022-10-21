Create New Account
Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party Is The Culprit Of The U.S.-China Relations
7 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/481197

Summary：On Oct. 18th, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted the third episode of a series video named “a message to the Chinese People”, where he noted the U.S.-China relationship has a much longer history than the CCP itself, which is the ultimate cause of the deterioration of bilateral relations.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

