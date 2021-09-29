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EntertheStars: TRump Released 'Forced God Medicine' to Fulfill Scottish Prophecy..[28.09.2021]
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43 views • September 29, 2021
+ Baron May Finish What He Started...
LINK to get caught up on Scottish Prophecy of the coming Teerump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTY90q4RdVM&;t=0s
NEVER FORGET...It was Teerump who made the first poker.
Well, it appears this was all prophesied by the Brahan seer, who spoke of a boy Macleod (T's mother's maiden name) from the Isle of Harris (T's mother's island).
Left-handed son of Donald (Baron) who would wield a Cabar (or Jabar from DUNE, which means forced god's medicine poison antler) to prevail against his enemies (God's people).
The new Dune film confirms the prophecy with a man named Baron and bagpipes.
LINK to get caught up on Scottish Prophecy of the coming Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTY90q4RdVM
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Gom_Jabbar
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Vladimir_Harkonnen
https://www.sacred-texts.com/neu/celt/pbs/pbs05.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tarbert,_Harris
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Anne_MacLeod_Trump
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/cabar
https://onomast.com/name/61610/Cabar
7,275 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L7XJpd9QWds
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzUNSTOPPABLE
LINK to get caught up on Scottish Prophecy of the coming Teerump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTY90q4RdVM&;t=0s
NEVER FORGET...It was Teerump who made the first poker.
Well, it appears this was all prophesied by the Brahan seer, who spoke of a boy Macleod (T's mother's maiden name) from the Isle of Harris (T's mother's island).
Left-handed son of Donald (Baron) who would wield a Cabar (or Jabar from DUNE, which means forced god's medicine poison antler) to prevail against his enemies (God's people).
The new Dune film confirms the prophecy with a man named Baron and bagpipes.
LINK to get caught up on Scottish Prophecy of the coming Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTY90q4RdVM
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Gom_Jabbar
https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Vladimir_Harkonnen
https://www.sacred-texts.com/neu/celt/pbs/pbs05.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tarbert,_Harris
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Anne_MacLeod_Trump
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/cabar
https://onomast.com/name/61610/Cabar
7,275 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L7XJpd9QWds
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzUNSTOPPABLE
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