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Mel K & Big Pharma insider Michael L talk Plandemic Evidence & The Power Of Frequencies
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121 views • July 27, 2021
Mel and Michael dig into the stunning yet unsurprising level of criminality that is the plandemic. On the positive side Michael talks about his research into amazing healing technologies and the power of consciousness, thought and intention. What do you believe? Trust yourself, have faith and keep the energy high as we walk through the darkness. God Wins!
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