Scripture Shows Existence of Nephilim, Giants, Fallen Angels, and Aliens - Scott Mitchell

There are many things about Biblical history and ancient culture that the world keeps hidden, and one of those topics are the facts behind the Nephilim and giants of old. Scott Mitchell is a pastor, teacher, and the host of the mind-blowing Bible Mysteries Podcast. His programs dissect mysterious secrets and evidence that shed light on often-ignored elements in the Bible, like fallen angels and genetic manipulation. Scott discusses the possible genetic destruction of mankind in the days of Noah, how fallen angels may be living among us, and just how deeply involved our own worldly governments are in keeping this knowledge confidential.
TAKEAWAYS
God is pouring out His wrath on the Earth because the world has broken the everlasting covenant
The LGBTQ movement has unwisely and purposely attempted to hijack the symbol of God’s sacred covenant with man - the rainbow
AI technology will certainly accelerate the deception of the end times in whatever way the elite choose
The Book of Enoch is a non-inspired historical text that can provide insight into the cultural context of the ancient world
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Mom: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot
Bible Mysteries Podcast: https://bit.ly/3PgjKPY
Aborted Fetal Tissue in Vaccines: https://bit.ly/45OiZ6B
🔗 CONNECT WITH BIBLE MYSTERIES PODCAST
Website: https://www.biblemysteriespodcast.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biblemysteries/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/biblemyspodcast
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@biblemysteries
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BibleMysteries
🔗 CONNECT WITH UNLOCK THE BIBLE NOW
Website: https://utbnow.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/utbnow
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Legacy Gold: https://legacypminvestments.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.