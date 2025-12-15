GOP Its Own Worst Enemy

Dec. 15, 2025 - Democrats, for all their faults, walk lockstep into every political upheaval. Only in GOP-land do we self-destruct because of "principles." Thanks for watching and praying!





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

Become a paid subscriber ($8/Month) to support our work





To support our work, become a paid subscriber at LoriColley.Substack.com



