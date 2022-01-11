Is This How This Madness Really Started?

Is this the moment when the whole hell broke loose?

What if it was possible to revert the action of this "drug", to stop believe in something and start to believe in something else? You know what I mean.

What was the way to deliver it? The water? The food? The air?

Surely the offer was accepted and since that time we have the world as they intended.

By the way, isn't it our "old friend" on the screen?

Well, that does not matter anyway, does it?