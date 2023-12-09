False, Deceptive & Misleading

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led a 6-month investigation of Pfizer.

He is suing them for lying about the ’rona vax and engaging in “false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices”.

The lawsuit claims that Pfizer made unsupported claims re: the vaccine being 95% effective at stopping transmission.

They did that using the “relative risk reduction” model.

The FDA knew it and allowed it.

Pfizer had impressive immunity from the government — so how can they be sued?

Fraud is how.





• WATCH: Tucker On Xwitter | Ken Paxton Interview (20 September 2023)





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News | "False, Deceptive, And Misleading" Pfizer Sued For Fraud By Texas AG (8 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/R0SU6LEPDps