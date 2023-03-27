Create New Account
Russia Severely Punished Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his Visit to Kyiv
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago |
It looks like Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida will remember his trip to Kyiv for the rest of his life. The Japanese prime minister began to come under severe pressure from Washington while still on a state visit to India. The Americans in terms of an ultimatum demanded that the Japanese leader visit Kyiv during Putin's meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiajapanukrainefumio kishida

