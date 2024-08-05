Epic destruction of a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city of Mirnograd in the Pokrovsk direction.

Adding: Big Dive Today, here's just a few

The American stock market lost almost $2 trillion in 15 minutes after the opening of trading - RT

The Japanese Nikkei index plunged as much as 9%, as follows from trading data. The plunge of the Japanese Nikkei index exceeded 13% before trading closed

The Japanese Nikkei index lost more than 3,000 points during trading for the first time since Black Monday in 1987.

Shares of the three largest commercial banks in Japan fall by 13-15%, as follows from trading data.

The Japanese stock index Nikkei, which includes shares of 225 of the country's largest companies (including Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Panasonic, and Nintendo), is losing 10% due to data on rising unemployment in the USA.



Reacting to American statistics, other key stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region are also falling: the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, South Korea's KOSPI, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200.









