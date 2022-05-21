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Cullan Bell Candidate for Mayor of Maui Testifies at BOE
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On May 19, 2022 many parents and keiki came to testify againt the selection of Keith Hayashi as the new superintendent of the Department of Education. Cullan Bell flew in from Maui to testify.
Cullan Bell Candidate for Mayor of Maui
http://CullanBellForMayor.com
Josh Green spews lies then runs!!
https://rumble.com/v13ortu-josh-green-spews-lies-then-runs.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
Cullan Bell Candidate for Mayor of Maui
http://CullanBellForMayor.com
Josh Green spews lies then runs!!
https://rumble.com/v13ortu-josh-green-spews-lies-then-runs.html
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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