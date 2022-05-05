© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FACT #21: Birth Control Was Once Illegal in the U.S.
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • May 05, 2022
Ladies Love Politics is a podcast designed for busy women who want to stay informed without going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and commentary... all while framing current events through a lens of critical thinking. Check out the blog at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. Be sure to tune in to the Ladies Love Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also check out LLP by going to the website www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
In 1873, Congress passed the Comstock Act which made providing birth control devices or information through the mail illegal. A lot of other states jumped on the bandwagon and also outlawed advertisement, sale, and distribution.
In 1916, New York prosecuted and sentenced Margaret Sanger to 30 days in jail for opening the first birth control clinic in the country. After failing to get Congress to repeal the Comstock act, she challenged the law by mailing a birth control device to a doctor. The stunt proved successful and the court deemed it okay if it helped a doctor’s patients.
In 1952, she opened the American Birth Control League, which would eventually become Planned Parenthood. She partnered with a doctor and helped develop the very first birth control pill.
While many states had reversed course and legalized birth control by the 60’s, many of them still prohibited circulation information on birth control. Some states outlawed possession of birth control.
That all changed in 1965 with Griswold v. Connecticut. The court ruled that the state’s prohibition of birth control was unconstitutional as it violated one’s privacy. Although a breakthrough, this only applied to married couples.
In 1971, Congress repealed major parts of the Comstock act. The next year, the Supreme Court ruled in Eisenstadt v. Baird that if privacy was a right, it applied to both married and unmarried couples.
Today, nearly 13% of women aged 15-49 use the birth control pill.
REFERENCES:
https://www.oyez.org/cases/1971/70-17
https://www.findlaw.com/family/reproductive-rights/birth-control-and-the-law-basics.html
https://www.verywellhealth.com/griswold-v-connecticut-1965-906887
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db327.htm
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
In 1873, Congress passed the Comstock Act which made providing birth control devices or information through the mail illegal. A lot of other states jumped on the bandwagon and also outlawed advertisement, sale, and distribution.
In 1916, New York prosecuted and sentenced Margaret Sanger to 30 days in jail for opening the first birth control clinic in the country. After failing to get Congress to repeal the Comstock act, she challenged the law by mailing a birth control device to a doctor. The stunt proved successful and the court deemed it okay if it helped a doctor’s patients.
In 1952, she opened the American Birth Control League, which would eventually become Planned Parenthood. She partnered with a doctor and helped develop the very first birth control pill.
While many states had reversed course and legalized birth control by the 60’s, many of them still prohibited circulation information on birth control. Some states outlawed possession of birth control.
That all changed in 1965 with Griswold v. Connecticut. The court ruled that the state’s prohibition of birth control was unconstitutional as it violated one’s privacy. Although a breakthrough, this only applied to married couples.
In 1971, Congress repealed major parts of the Comstock act. The next year, the Supreme Court ruled in Eisenstadt v. Baird that if privacy was a right, it applied to both married and unmarried couples.
Today, nearly 13% of women aged 15-49 use the birth control pill.
REFERENCES:
https://www.oyez.org/cases/1971/70-17
https://www.findlaw.com/family/reproductive-rights/birth-control-and-the-law-basics.html
https://www.verywellhealth.com/griswold-v-connecticut-1965-906887
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db327.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.