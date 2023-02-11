The new arrivals to our homestead!

📣 We got GUINEAS! 🥳🤩

This video begins the first in a series documenting my journey as a first time Guinea fowl owner. And I have no chickens either. 😳 I’ve no idea what I’m doing or if I’m doing anything ‘right’. I’m terrified of handling them, and worried they will fly away the first time they are let out but....my plan is to do my best, take everything slow, share what I learn, let you see them growing up and HEAR them- they have a WHOLE vocabulary of cute sounds, not just the annoying sound everyone talks about.

The videos I’ve found have mostly been the generic pros and cons of raising guinea, so I’ve had lots of unanswered questions. Thankfully I found a few blogs that I had some specific info on care, raising and handling which gave me a good starting point.

I seriously was not expecting to be so fascinated with them, what a joyful bonus!



This was a hard video to edit though as I have tons of footage and love every second. 🤪 Hopefully, the final result is a happy medium and it’s enjoyable for you to watch too!



Referral Link: Azure Standard. Where I get organic pre-made animal feed. You can also get organic whole grains, seeds, kelp, grit...etc to DIY guinea/chicken feed; that is my plan!

You can also follow me here on MeWe, the censorship free, no facial scanning, social app. 😎