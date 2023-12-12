Create New Account
Four Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers tried to Expand the Bridgehead, but it didn’t work out - The Two Left Surrendered
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

More Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have surrendered. They tried to expand the bridgehead, but it didn’t work out. The group that arrived from the right bank of the Dnieper initially consisted of four, but only two remained.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

