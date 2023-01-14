Create New Account
WHAT TO SAY WHEN DOCTORS OFFER YOU THE JAB HELL TO DA NAW NAW!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


January 13, 2023


Paul Harrell and Noel Fritsch discuss how people are finally waking up to the fact the

jab is killing people and how Stew Peters has been right the whole time.

The whole world seems to be fake and gay.


What to say when your doctor offers you the covid bioweapon jab.


