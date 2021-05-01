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Can Experimental mRNA Injected People Make Unvaccinated People Sick?
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163 views • May 01, 2021
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A fascinating subject, that is coming to the fore, with increasing numbers of people reporting haemorrhaging problems (especially women), after those they have been in contact with have been injected with the gene altering mRNA and DNA concoctions.
It is a sobering thought. This aspect of medical science has been studied for decades, and it is understood that nucleic acid is certainly exchanged between people.
This video will give you a new way of looking at and understanding what so called 'vaccines' can do to us - whether we ourselves are injected, or we are in close contact with others who have been injected. Are the vaccinated causing illnesses in the unvaccinated?
A fascinating subject, that is coming to the fore, with increasing numbers of people reporting haemorrhaging problems (especially women), after those they have been in contact with have been injected with the gene altering mRNA and DNA concoctions.
It is a sobering thought. This aspect of medical science has been studied for decades, and it is understood that nucleic acid is certainly exchanged between people.
This video will give you a new way of looking at and understanding what so called 'vaccines' can do to us - whether we ourselves are injected, or we are in close contact with others who have been injected. Are the vaccinated causing illnesses in the unvaccinated?
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