Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jane Ruby Interviews Brother Alexis Bugnolo Globalist Agenda 2023 May 6 2023
757 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago |

Dr Jane Ruby Interviews Brother Alexis Bugnolo

Globalist Agenda 2023

May 6 2023


00:00 Alexis Bugnolo

01:08 Prime objective is maintaining control

02:20 Taking over opposition

02:56 Exposed by independent thinkers

03:31 Statistics never lie but liars use statistics

04:31 Denying genocide

06:13 Problem with opposition

08:00 Reality being censored

08:57 People want to forget

10:27 Europeans fear speaking out

12:08 Globalists emboldened for next time

15:55 Next strike could be in 20 years

20:40 Pope Francis

27:54 God's Will

29:29 Creation has a purpose

33:15 Building an anti-globalist alliance

34:40 fromrome.info mission

44:25 Clay Clark

48:45 CBDC - MIT Quantum dot goes under your skin

51:25 BRICS digital currency based in Shanghai

51:52 BRICS expanding to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mexico, Turkey - 70% world population

52:15 Great reset requires MIT Quantum dot

53:46 Reawaken American Tour

Keywords
globalistdrbugnolojane rubyinterviews brother alexisagenda 2023 may6 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket