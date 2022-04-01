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JANUARY 6TH EVIDENCE OF FED INVOLVEMENT TO FRAME U.S.
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61 views • April 01, 2022
JANUARY 6TH EVIDENCE OF FED INVOLVEMENT TO FRAME U.S. Soros and Zelensky. >> Initiate Phase III My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us.......
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https://twitter.com/kooom911/status/1509571495412092932
https://prayingmedic.com/2022/03/31/q-march-31-2022/
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2022/03/31/judge-axes-democratic-drawn-new-york-congressional-map-over-political-bias/ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-exclusive-bill-barr-broke-law-fix-bill-barr-not-job-tony-shaffer-barrs-actions-2020-election/
https://bobbypowell.substack.com/p/official-j6-narrative-blown-out-of?s=r https://twitter.com/CarolynJeanneBK
https://uncoverdc.com/2022/03/30/the-peoples-convoy-heads-back-to-california-to-protest-10-ca-covid-19-bills/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1YIoCSVHj8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WGqYAXianU&;t=455s
https://rumble.com/vymdus-this-proves-it-trump-is-still-the-king-of-politics.html https://rumble.com/vz2qql-scotty-mar10-talking-heads-burning-down-the-house..html https://dilyana.bg/ https://twitter.com/ZhongzhengKuwei https://twitter.com/factsrtruth777/status/1508249106002632706?s=12&;t=B87oBchgXhG4cGTqTc15QA https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RuwK1QipDDg https://resistthemainstream.org/trump-responds-after-fec-fines-clinton-campaign-dnc-over-steele-dossier-funding/?utm_source=telegram https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1509242619439857667 https://twitter.com/DanScavino
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