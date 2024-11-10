https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujfC0NgdU48 The terrifying true scale of modern nuclear weapons is beyond what most people can imagine. Nuclear Weapons today are far more powerful than those used in World War II. For example, the B83 nuclear bomb, the largest in the U.S. arsenal, is 80 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. This single Nuclear Weapon could destroy an entire city like Beijing, causing millions of deaths and injuries.



Submarine-launched missiles like the Trident II carry multiple Nuclear Weapons. Each missile can deliver up to eight warheads, each 30 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. A single Trident II could devastate a city like Moscow, resulting in over 2.8 million immediate fatalities. China's Dongfeng 5 missile is another example of the terrifying power of Nuclear Weapons. It can carry up to 12 warheads, each 66 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. If aimed at a city like Washington, D.C., the impact would be catastrophic, with over a million fatalities. Russia's R-36 missile, known as the "Satan" missile, can carry multiple Nuclear Weapons with immense destructive power. Some versions can deliver a single warhead up to 20 megatons, which is over 1,300 times the Hiroshima bomb. At the top of the list is Russia's RS-28 Sarmat missile, nicknamed "Satan 2." This Nuclear Weapon can carry up to 15 warheads and potentially deliver a 50-megaton bomb, causing unimaginable destruction to cities like New York. Even though some countries may face setbacks, the existence of these Nuclear Weapons means that even a few could cause unimaginable damage. The true scale of modern Nuclear Weapons shows that in a nuclear war, there are no winners—only devastating loss for humanity.