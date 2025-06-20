💥A workshop producing Ukrainian drones was blown up in the Zaporozhye region.

The stronghold and temporary deployment point of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sofiyevka area were also destroyed.

A new automobile bridge connecting Russia and the DPRK will be completed in two years

This was announced at the SPIEF by the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexey Chekunkov. According to him, construction is proceeding actively, and the launch of the bridge will open up opportunities for Russian business.

"Of course, it will give a strong boost to both cargo flow and, we hope, to tourist flow. North Korea is a beautiful country, there is much to see there ," the minister said.

As a result of the night attack in Kharkov, three hangars on the territory of an enterprise were damaged, Ukrainian sources report. The roof of an unfinished six-story building and an outbuilding also caught fire.

The G7 format has long been of no interest to Russia and is losing influence on the world stage. This was stated to journalists at the SPIEF by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

“The G7 has long ceased to be an interesting and in-demand format for us,” Peskov emphasized.

According to him, the role of alternative associations, including BRICS and the G20, is increasing in the global economy, and the G7 format is no longer viable, "because global trends show that the share of the G7 countries in the global economy will inexorably decline."

“This is not some kind of seasonal volatility, but rather a trend that has formed and that we are observing,” Peskov said.



