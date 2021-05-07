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Sexualization of Children?!? | LED Live
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10 views • May 07, 2021
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Little Light Studios
109K subscribers
Warning: This episode may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Michael Carducci and the team talk about something they wished they never had to talk about... sexually explicit material being taught and marketed to children...
#SaveTheChildren #Toys #TV
Support us on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/littlelightstu...
For Christian Stock Media: http://VideoMission.com
Little Light Studios Free Bible School: https://lls.tv/bibleschool
Stream Little Light Studios documentaries: https://vimeo.com/littlelightstudios/...
Check out our friends:
Little Light Studios Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/user/LittleLi...
School For Prophets: https://www.youtube.com/user/AttilaKa...
Bible Flock Box: https://www.youtube.com/user/BibleFlo...
Hope Through Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCU...
Find us online:
Website: https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlelights...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littlelight...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/llightstudios
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/littlelightstu...
Music used in this video: https://artlist.io/Keith-196816
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
This is the gear we use to make and produce our videos:
Main Camera: Sony a7S II
http://amzn.to/2gcVUH2
Lighting: Dracast Complex LED Light
http://amzn.to/2ycBTVt
Microphone: Blue Yeti Microphone
http://amzn.to/2xzXbum
Point & Shoot: Sony DSC-RX100 V
http://amzn.to/2zheH8X
Video stabilizer: Pilotfly PFT1 Gimbal
http://amzn.to/2kIfFrh
iPhone video stabilizer: Zhiyun Smooth-Q
http://amzn.to/2gcPho5
Little Light Studios
109K subscribers
Warning: This episode may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
Michael Carducci and the team talk about something they wished they never had to talk about... sexually explicit material being taught and marketed to children...
#SaveTheChildren #Toys #TV
Support us on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/littlelightstu...
For Christian Stock Media: http://VideoMission.com
Little Light Studios Free Bible School: https://lls.tv/bibleschool
Stream Little Light Studios documentaries: https://vimeo.com/littlelightstudios/...
Check out our friends:
Little Light Studios Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/user/LittleLi...
School For Prophets: https://www.youtube.com/user/AttilaKa...
Bible Flock Box: https://www.youtube.com/user/BibleFlo...
Hope Through Prophecy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCU...
Find us online:
Website: https://www.littlelightstudios.tv/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlelights...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littlelight...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/llightstudios
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/littlelightstu...
Music used in this video: https://artlist.io/Keith-196816
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
This is the gear we use to make and produce our videos:
Main Camera: Sony a7S II
http://amzn.to/2gcVUH2
Lighting: Dracast Complex LED Light
http://amzn.to/2ycBTVt
Microphone: Blue Yeti Microphone
http://amzn.to/2xzXbum
Point & Shoot: Sony DSC-RX100 V
http://amzn.to/2zheH8X
Video stabilizer: Pilotfly PFT1 Gimbal
http://amzn.to/2kIfFrh
iPhone video stabilizer: Zhiyun Smooth-Q
http://amzn.to/2gcPho5
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