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Prophetic Word: Iran, true war and enemy
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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47 views • 2 days ago

Prophetic Word, given on 2026-03-11


The transcript to read along is available on my website bindernowski.com

https://bindernowski.com/word-2026-03-11-iran-true-war-and-enemy/


If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski

Keywords
irandeceptionspiritualholy spiritspiritualitytruthprophecyisraelpropheticreligionislamyeshuawarusadevilsacrificepeacejudaismreligiousobediencelucifermolochbindernowskisodom and egypt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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