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Pfizer Emails Confirm Aborted Babies Were Used in COVID-19 Vaccine Tests
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270 views • October 08, 2021
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles looks at a Project Veritas video released featuring an interview with a Pfizer whistleblower. Melissa Strickler leaked to Project Veritas internal emails that show the pharmaceutical company’s top executives advised employees to hide from the public details about the use of human tissue from aborted babies in laboratory testing of Pfizer’s Covid 19 vaccine. Rick and Doc also provide breaking news on preparation and food storage.
In our final segment, we continue our discussion on the locusts in Revelation 9 and consider whether the ‘jab as a scorpion’ may be the COVID jab.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/8/21
In our final segment, we continue our discussion on the locusts in Revelation 9 and consider whether the ‘jab as a scorpion’ may be the COVID jab.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/8/21
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