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Fall Of Cabal - A Cabal bukása 6. rész - Magyar felirattal - MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
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21305 views • June 19, 2020
Fall Of Cabal - A Cabal bukása 6. rész - Magyar felirattal
Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the Illusion of Choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition…
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/videos
Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION
About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the Illusion of Choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes. About Avaaz and the use of Controlled Opposition…
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/videos
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