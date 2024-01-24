Ed Dowd on HOW the Covidian Cult Will React in 2024 as They Awaken

Ed Dowd, ex Blackrock Fund Manager and Covid 'vaccine' harm spokesperson talks with Seth Holehouse, Man In American, about how the Covidian Cult will react in 2024 to the realization that they have been conned, that friends and family have died or been injured unnecessarily and their lives have been changed irreparably.
SOURCE:
Ed Dowd on the Coming Political, Financial, & Medical Chaos in 2024
https://rumble.com/v48ttth-ed-dowd-on-the-coming-political-financial-and-medical-chaos-in-2024.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow&start=82
