Freemasons: seek an emergency injunction from the High Court to block a new Metropolitan Police policy - requires them to disclose their memberships

Freemasons are seeking an emergency injunction from the High Court to block a new Metropolitan Police policy that would require them to disclose their membership in the organization.

They have filed legal papers in London, arguing the policy amounts to “religious discrimination” against Freemasons.

Police officials say anyone who is, or has been, part of a hierarchical organization that requires members to support and protect one another must declare it.

Secret society claims “religious discrimination,” fascinating.

Rabbi Isaac Wise said, "Freemasonry is a Jewish establishment, whose history, grades, official appointments, passwords, and explanations are Jewish from beginning to end."





