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KAI MURROS: EUROPE MUST BRUTALLY CRUSH ALL HER ENEMIES (FULL SPEECH) (MUST WATCH / SHARE / REUPLOAD)
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53 views • June 25, 2021
Exceptional and Prophetic Speech. “The Age of Guilt Is Over, We Will Not Apologize for Our Achievements, Our History Cannot Be Used as a Weapon Against Us...No One Can Say They Have Legitimate Claims on Us — We Are in Debt to No One. Our Glorious Past Is a Matter Pride and Joy to Us, Whatever We Have Done in the Past Only Inspires Us Today for Even Greater Deeds Tomorrow. Those Who Feel That We Have Wronged Them Should Be Happy They Are Still Alive.” – Kai Murros
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