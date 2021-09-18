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The Feast of Tabernacles
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70 views • September 18, 2021
We explore the Feast of Tabernacles as an annual retreat to not only refresh ourselves and grow closer to our God, but as training for the tribulation period exodus.
As promised, here is a link to the Video Feed from the Oklahoma Feast of Tabernacles celebration with Lion and Lamb Ministries: https://www.tabernaclesevent.com
As promised, here is a link to the Video Feed from the Oklahoma Feast of Tabernacles celebration with Lion and Lamb Ministries: https://www.tabernaclesevent.com
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