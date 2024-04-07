Create New Account
The Enemy's Plans for the April 8th's Solar Eclipse 4-7-24 @ 3:33am & 7:00am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from Heaven in which I am allowed to witness the plans the enemy is devising to happen during the Solar Eclipse.

Genesis 40:8 And they said unto him, We have dreamed a dream, and there is no interpreter of it. And Joseph said unto them, Do not interpretations belong to God? tell me them, I pray you.

****Please don't make any assumptions about this dream but lay it before Jesus Christ in prayer for His truth and try the spirits in His name. ******


