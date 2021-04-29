What Are Show Notes? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40965
So what are show notes and how do I access them? And why should I bother anyway? Join James for this important edition of Questions For Corbett where he explains one of the most important aspects of his work.