© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kings Face Giants
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • February 21, 2021
What giant do you face today? As we affirm our trust in the salvation of Yah, praise, seek, and turn to Him, we find our strength. What the enemy means for evil turns to good. We are kings in the Kingdom and here to serve humbly and to subdue and have dominion over darkness by the power of the Holy Spirit in us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.