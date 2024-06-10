BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 997 Those who do not study the past are doomed to repeat it





Scripture: Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:13-20 HE always gives the opportunity to turn before…





SYNOPSIS: El Salvador was once the worse place on the planet to live. Now it is the safest place to live in the western hemisphere. How did they do it with no earthly outside help? ELOHIM is raising up leaders around the globe to proclaim the truth. We are going to use the word to study how El Salvador went from last to first. We are going to study what is happening in Argentina to Hungary. Now even Mexico has their first woman president. She is also Jewish…but does that matter if she is only a Jew by blood? For she is an atheist. We are going to look at how the ancient path is not only for Israel but for all nations.





BIBLE VERSES: Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:13-20 HE always gives the opportunity to turn before… Mattiyahu (Mat) 13:36-43 the angels will collect the righteous. Luke 11:24-26 it shuld be torn a part and be a mess. Luke 16:1-8 the world knows what to do, why don’t we. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 7:3-10 stop lying.





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

