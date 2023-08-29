USA WILDFIRE UPDATE! Fertilizer Plants, Oil Refineries Burning!

Fires taking out oil refineries, grain silos, national forests. And wait till you see what I show you!



Connect more here @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com and get on my list

Get educated on Communism here:

Communist Manifesto Exposed: https://rumble.com/v2x6uik-communism-manifesto-exposed.html

Global communist networks exposed

https://rumble.com/v2x6vu6-the-global-communist-network-exposed.html

Access my site: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Access my podcast direct download page: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Get my book on audio and learn GOD'S REAL AGENDA. The one that will actually be fulfilled: https://bornagainaskings.com

Also get the physical copy on Amazon here: https://a.co/d/dxdqZAY

"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3



