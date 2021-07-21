ONE KNOWN CURE FOR CANCER SUPPRESSED - VIDEO FROM THE 1980S

No money in it, they don't want anything to do with it. A cure? Oh hell no.

Here is an article on it from 2019:

An extensive body of literature describes anticancer property of dichloroacetate (DCA), but its effective clinical administration in cancer therapy is still limited to clinical trials. The occurrence of side effects such as neurotoxicity as well as the suspicion of DCA carcinogenicity still restricts the clinical use of DCA. However, in the last years, the number of reports supporting DCA employment against cancer increased also because of the great interest in targeting metabolism of tumour cells. Dissecting DCA mechanism of action helped to understand the bases of its selective efficacy against cancer cells. A successful co administration of DCA with conventional chemotherapy, radiotherapy, other drugs, or natural compounds has been tested in several cancer models. New drug delivery systems and multi action compounds containing DCA and other drugs seem to ameliorate bio availability and appear more efficient thanks to a synergistic action of multiple agents. The spread of reports supporting the efficiency of DCA in cancer therapy has prompted additional studies that let to find other potential molecular targets of DCA. Interestingly, DCA could significantly affect cancer stem cell fraction and contribute to cancer eradication. Collectively, these findings provide a strong rationale towards novel clinical translational studies of DCA in cancer therapy.

Is it not interesting that it is still in clinical trails 40 years later but we have a "vaccine" for covid almost over night? What bullshit. They used to make us sick and then profit off of the cure, now the just kill us off for profit. It makes sense in today's evil world - JC

Source: Pirate Pete