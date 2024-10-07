BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump prays at the tomb of Lubavitcher Rebbe Schneerson in Queens, New York
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
2
172 views • 7 months ago

Trump prays at the tomb of Zionist Lubavitcher Rebbe Schneerson in Queens, New York

NEW YORK: Trump arrived at the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe Z’L in Queens, after hours of anticipation. He wore a Yarmulke and was gifted a Siddur. He left a note and put a rock on the Matzeiva.

Trump prays for release of Oct. 7 hostages at Ohel Chabad Lubavitch in New York.

Trump also reads from the Jewish book of Psalms at Schneerson’s gravesite, which has been visited by every US president since Jimmy Carter.

Adding:

🚨⚠️‼️Kamala Harris: 

We must work to ensure that nothing similar to the horrors of October 7th happens

I pledge again to ensure that Israel always has what it needs to defend itself

Adding:

The Brandenburg Gate (Berlin, Germany) was illuminated in the colors of the Israeli national flag to honor the one year anniversary of Israel starting another genocide in Gaza.




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
